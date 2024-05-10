Timeform Flagged Up selection for Friday

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top Rated
American Bay showed fairly useful form in four starts last season, his best effort coming when finishing a neck second to a promising John & Thady Gosden horse in a minor event at Kempton in October, and he shaped much better than the bare result on his return and handicap debut at Newbury three weeks ago. He travelled notably well on that occasion, but didn’t get a clear run through, short of room more than once but running on well to the line once in the clear. American Bay is clearly on a good mark and is well up to winning a race of this nature, very much the type who could rack up a sequence in the coming weeks.
