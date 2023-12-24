Timeform Flagged Up selection for Boxing Day

‘Hot Trainer’ Paul Nicholls reportedly had Knappers Hill lined up for a bid to win the trainer a sixth Kauto Star Novices’ Chase but with that one unfortunately sidelined, Hermes Allen looks a more than able substitute. He made an excellent start over hurdles last term, winning his first three races, notably the Grade 1 Challow Novices’ at Newbury. While Hermes Allen found things tougher at Cheltenham and Aintree in the spring, he returned from a breathing operation over the summer with an impressive debut over fences in the Berkshire Novices’ Chase back at Newbury early this month. Travelling well and putting in a solid round of jumping, Hermes Allen led soon after three out and was soon clear to beat Nickle Back by six and a half lengths. With the runner-up already having smart form to his name in handicaps, Hermes Allen ran to a high level for one having his first start over fences and he looks to have the potential to be one of the best in the novice chase division whilst also likely to be all the sharper for his chasing debut.