Cheltenham Festival: Five favourites to take on

Five Timeform analysts reveal the favourite they are keen to oppose at the Cheltenham Festival

Dan Barber – Appreciate It (Supreme Novices’ Hurdle) The Cheltenham Festival hasn’t been without its share of eleventh hour withdrawals down the years; in 2020, it was Chacun Pour Soi’s no-show that removed the figurehead star in the two-mile division and meant the Champion Chase took far less winning than expected. This season’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, however, has been hit with two ‘Chacun Pour Sois’ during the course of the campaign, with potential standout novices Ferny Hollow and Dusart having both fallen by the wayside since sparkling starts over hurdles. As such, it’s highly likely this season’s Cheltenham opener won’t take the winning it normally does, yet to suggest that makes Appreciate It the clear-cut form choice – as the betting implies – arguably doesn’t paint an accurate picture of the reality. Yes, Appreciate It is Timeform top-rated based on his win in an admittedly stacked renewal of the Brave Inca at the Dublin Racing Festival, but he isn’t all that far clear and, what’s more, his form over hurdles so far – and indeed his fine second to Ferny Hollow in the Champion Bumper – has come on testing ground, conditions that seem increasingly unlikely to prevail at this season’s Festival. Appreciate It has a running style more reminiscent of a Champagne Fever than a Douvan and the feeling is that something will find him out in the Supreme – he could overdo things in front if ridden to bring his stamina into play, or else he promises to be vulnerable to a quickener if he fails to go hard enough. Either way, his success or failure in the Supreme will have a big say in defining my own over the course of the week punting-wise!

Sky Bet's first race special at the Cheltenham Festival

Graeme North – Bob Olinger (Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle) I’m taking on the horse who by all accounts has been the poster boy of the virtual Festival previews: Bob Olinger, favourite for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle. Make no mistake, there’s been plenty to like about Bob Olinger since he romped home in a point at Turtulla back in 2019. He has only been beaten by Champion Bumper winner Ferny Hollow, while he was successful last time on his first start in Grade 1 company in the Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle (the race Envoi Allen used as a stepping stone to the Ballymore). Bob Olinger won it readily and in a reasonably good time (timefigure 133), but it’s not hard to pick holes in the form: two of the seven runners fell, the runner-up Blue Lord raced far too freely and has since shown better form back at two miles, while the more-exposed third Gabynako seemed to step up a fair bit on previous form and has finished well beaten since. In Gaillard Du Mesnil and Bravemansgame he faces two rivals whose form isn’t open to question and who have both run much faster than he has already. Gaillard Du Mesnil landed easily the most competitive novice hurdle in Ireland this season, the Grade 1 that kicked off this year’s Dublin Racing Festival, in a timefigure of 145, while Bravemansgame took the Challow Hurdle at Newbury last time in good style in a timefigure of 140 and could be rated a fair bit higher when taking sectionals into account. That’s not to say Bob Olinger isn’t capable of that level himself – his Naas win was worth a small upgrade, putting him in the mid-130s on the clock - but should he be favourite up against two heavyweight rivals with unshakeable profiles? Almost certainly not.

Paul Goodenough – Chacun Pour Soi (Champion Chase) Chacun Pour Soi has provided the best two performances in the two-mile chasing division this season, firstly when landing the Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown’s Christmas meeting – making amends for last year’s defeat – and then when producing an equally dominant display to win a second Dublin Chase at the same venue last month. However, he’s yet to tackle the Champion Chase, or even race at Cheltenham, as a last-minute setback caused his absence from last season’s renewal, and he has been campaigned exclusively in Ireland since joining Willie Mullins’ yard. Chacun Pour Soi is set to encounter some new opponents in the Champion Chase, including Altior, a two-time winner of this race. It could be argued, with some justification, that Altior’s best days are behind him, though he has yet to meet with defeat at Prestbury Park and has been successful at the Festival in four successive years having previously also won the Arkle and Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. He’s had a far from ideal preparation, but this day will have been imprinted on trainer Nicky Henderson’s mind since Altior was forced to miss last season’s Champion Chase.

Chacun Pour Soi clears the last at Leopardstown

Altior reappeared at Kempton, finishing second in a race won in impressive fashion by the strong-travelling Nube Negra, who may well find further improvement having had just five starts over fences. Last season’s Champion Chase winner Politologue added another Grade 1 to his tally in the Tingle Creek at Sandown and is another who must enter the equation. Throw into the mix last year’s Arkle heroine Put The Kettle On, also a gritty winner of the Shloer Chase here earlier this season, First Flow, who was completing a six-timer when taking the Clarence House Chase, and Rouge Vif, who created a really positive impression with a wide-margin success in a valuable course-and-distance handicap in October, and it becomes clear that Chacun Pour Soi is unlikely to have things all his own way. There are certainly enough potential challengers to make a valid case for opposing him at his current skinny odds. Phil Turner – Al Boum Photo (Cheltenham Gold Cup) I’m not in a mad rush to be taking on many of the short-priced favourites at this year’s Cheltenham Festival, particularly as a higher percentage of such “bankers” tend to win nowadays compared to yesteryear. A contributing factor to this has been the meeting being extended to four days, as the resulting new races (particularly for novices) have rather thinned out the field sizes for some of the existing prizes – for example, the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle and Triumph Hurdle have both attracted single-figure field sizes in recent years, which was simply unheard of in the days of the three-day Festival. The other big factor has been growing trend of equine talent being largely confined to a handful of powerhouse yards, whose trainers are adept at assessing their pecking order on the gallops. Chief amongst these is Willie Mullins, of course, as evidenced by his succession of short-priced winners at the recent Dublin Racing Festival.

Al Boum Photo wins the 2021 Savills Chase at Tramore

Therefore, I must be mad for nominating the Mullins-trained Al Boum Photo as my favourite to oppose! The reasoning behind this decision is no slight on the horse, though. Instead it is a reflection on the strength in depth amongst his opposition. The top of the staying chase division has been very tight for several years now and last year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup was a prime example of this, with Al Boum Photo all out to hold off the fast-finishing Santini by a neck in a race which featured a fair few hard-luck stories. Therefore, although Al Boum Photo deserves his place at the head of the market, his superiority on form isn’t anything like so pronounced at the current betting might suggest and any layers will have at least half a dozen plausible winners running for the. Billy Nash – Zanahiyr (Triumph Hurdle) Zanahiyr has done all that has been asked of him over hurdles, unbeaten and impressive on all three starts, so it comes as no surprise to see him towards the head of the market for the Triumph Hurdle. However, I think there is a case to be made to take him on in what looks a very open renewal. All of his wins came before the turn of the year (the last two winners of the Triumph hadn’t jumped a hurdle in public before February) in small-field affairs and he hasn’t come up against any of the other market principals – in part because, until recently, a number of them were all trained in the same yard as him. Now, of course, Zanahiyr remains open to further improvement but the same can be said about a whole host of the others in the race. Collateral form lines involving Saint Sam and Busselton would suggest there is very little between Zanahiyr and former stable companion Quilixios (who is more than double Zanahiyr’s price) and then there is Tritonic (boasts far superior Flat form) and Adagio who have both run to ratings very similar to Zanahiyr’s. The Triumph is a race that has seen its fair share of bubbles burst and favourites beaten down the years and, with a number of viable alternatives in the field, I think the percentage call is to oppose Zanahiyr.