Timeform Eyecatchers of the Week

Folks Like Us, fit from a couple of spins over hurdles, shaped with promise on his chasing debut at Perth on Monday and is one to watch out for having been caught further back than ideal.

Folks Like Us was never able to threaten the impressive winner, but he did well to get in the shake-up for second having made up plenty of ground, while his cause was further hindered by his rider losing his irons on landing after the final fence. He ultimately had to settle for fourth but there was a lot to like about how he made good headway from the rear. His jumping was also fine for a debutant and he looks to be on a fair mark.