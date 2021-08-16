Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

William Haggas' beautifully-bred Sareeha was punted on debut but those who followed the money knew their fate pretty early as she was slowly from the stalls and immediately tight for room.

Cieren Fallon had a bit of a job waking her up from her slumber and as they went into the first turn she had all of her rivals in front of her.

The front four home all raced prominently and ultimately it was Thunder Queen, who had sat just off the pace, who came to collar Janaat on the line, but Sareeha could be spotted doing some really encouraging late work without being overly knocked about.

She'll be much wiser for this introduction and winning something similar could be a formality in the coming weeks.