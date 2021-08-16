Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Jonjo O'Neill's Prince Escalus was an unlucky loser at Wetherby on Wednesday and he could well make amends next time out. Dropped to a bare two miles for the first time since novice hurdling, he showed he had the speed for the test at a flat track on good ground and he would've won but for hanging right before the turn for home. He almost got back up in the shadow of the post once headed but his trainer can take plenty of positives from this display - notably his jumping at a good pace which bodes well. He'll have options now but stiffer tests of stamina - whether over this trip at a tougher track or back up in distance - can see him get in the winners' enclosure for the first time over fences.

Adam West's Gilbert was under pressure a long way out in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Nursery Handicap at Leicester but he stuck on nicely for a never-nearer fourth. The ground had dried out to good to soft which went against him, as his previous improvement at Brighton had come on soft conditions, and a return to more testing ground in the next few weeks should be of a benefit to him. Presumably he will be out again before the turf season ends, given his apparent preference for softer turf, and while he very much looks to have the stamina for a mile at this stage he could well drop back to seven as long as conditions were in his favour. There's a 0-60 nursery back at Leicester later this month (October 25) which could well appeal to connections if the weather has turned nasty by then.

