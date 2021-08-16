Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

This looked a useful handicap and it was won by an improving three-year-old in the shape of Marching Army. However, it’s fair to say that the fourth, PISTOLETTO, was probably an unlucky loser, not getting the rub of the green at all in the straight and finding the line coming too soon.

This performance proves that Pistoletto doesn't necessarily need a speed test to excel at this trip. He certainly caught the eye with how quickly he eroded the deficit late on, finishing best of all in a solidly-run race to pass the post less than two lengths behind the winner.

Pistoletto is clearly going through a good spell at the moment – he is unfortunate not to have racked up three wins from his last four starts – and there should be more races to be won with him on the all-weather this winter. He is very much one to keep on the right side.