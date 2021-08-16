Timeform Eyecatcher: Tuesday

John Groucott does very well with his novice handicap chasers and ON THE PLATFORM shaped with plenty of promise on his debut in the sphere at Bangor.

The five-year-old won a novices' handicap hurdle at the track in May off a rating of 88 and he's clearly continued his progression over the bigger obstacles.

He was the only one to give chase to impressive winner Representing Bob, now 2-2 over fences for Jamie Snowden, and he's a good reason to think this represents solid form.

Without the mistake two from home he might've got even closer, but there looks to be races to be won with him over fences and given his trainer's record with this type of horse that's likely to be sooner rather than later.