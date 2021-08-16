Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Wednesday MASKED IDENTITY Second, 1m handicap, Nottingham, Wednesday October 6 Mark Loughnane has only had MASKED IDENTITY a few months but he's getting closer to finding the key to victory with the six-year-old. His runner-up finish behind Rogue Bear at Nottingham on Wednesday was an excellent effort considering all of the first six home raced prominently apart from Masked Idendity, who weaved through the field from last to second. Winning is difficult for him, as a career strike-rate of 3 from 29 shows, but two excellent second places in three starts for his new yard suggests he is thriving and it would be no surprise if Loughnane finds a winning opportunity for him soon. The good thing is he's capable on the all-weather, too, so there should be ample opportunity for him to win again soon while he's still on a mark in the mid-to-late 70s.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Tuesday MARCELO'S WAY Third, 7f maiden, Brighton, Tuesday October 5 Mark Johnston introduced a son of War Command at Brighton on Tuesday and the juvenile colt made a taking debut in third. Quite well fancied having been sent off 7/2 for the six-runner maiden, he ran green under Franny Norton but ran on well in the final furlong once the penny had dropped. He can make use of this experience and pick up a maiden before the season is out, with the soft ground on the south coast looking no inconvenience to him. His half-brother Striding Edge was a better three-year-old, so he could be one to be interested in next year whether he runs again this season or not.

