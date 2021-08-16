Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Mark Loughnane has only had MASKED IDENTITY a few months but he's getting closer to finding the key to victory with the six-year-old.
His runner-up finish behind Rogue Bear at Nottingham on Wednesday was an excellent effort considering all of the first six home raced prominently apart from Masked Idendity, who weaved through the field from last to second.
Winning is difficult for him, as a career strike-rate of 3 from 29 shows, but two excellent second places in three starts for his new yard suggests he is thriving and it would be no surprise if Loughnane finds a winning opportunity for him soon.
The good thing is he's capable on the all-weather, too, so there should be ample opportunity for him to win again soon while he's still on a mark in the mid-to-late 70s.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Mark Johnston introduced a son of War Command at Brighton on Tuesday and the juvenile colt made a taking debut in third.
Quite well fancied having been sent off 7/2 for the six-runner maiden, he ran green under Franny Norton but ran on well in the final furlong once the penny had dropped.
He can make use of this experience and pick up a maiden before the season is out, with the soft ground on the south coast looking no inconvenience to him.
His half-brother Striding Edge was a better three-year-old, so he could be one to be interested in next year whether he runs again this season or not.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Conditions were very testing at Pontefract on Monday but even so Fiftyshadesaresdev found the test provided by the Napoleons Casino Bradford Nursery inadequate.
Making his handicap debut from a mark of 71, Micky Hammond's charge missed the break and was held up. He was off the bridle before most but after turning in really began to find his stride.
At the line his late charge carried him into fourth, beaten around two lengths, by Aleezdancer.
His last two runs have been at this six furlong trip but he stayed every inch of the mile when fourth at Thirsk in August and is of obvious interest next time if heading back up in distance.
September 27 - October 3 - Ibiza Rocks back to form
September 20-26 - Tenebrism a very exciting prospect
September 13-19 - Witch Hunter shapes well on debut
September 6-12 - Stone Age has more to offer
August 30- September 5 - Kettle Hill needs a step up in trip
August 23-29 - Alhezabr can gain compensation
August 16-22 - Jewel Maker back on a decent mark
August 9-15 - Shouldering one to keep on side
August 2-8 - Girl On Film could be one to watch
July 26-August 1 - Boundless Power looks capable of better still
July 19- 25 - Cliffs of Capri one to note for the Golden Mile
July 12- 18 - Riches And Rubies will improve for a longer trip
July 5- 11 - Hurricane Ivor remains a sprinter to be positive about
June 28-July 4 - Maglev one to note moving forward for William Haggas
June 21-27 - Clive Cox's juvenile Codify has more to offer in future
June 14-20 - Naval Crown is a horse to take forward from Royal Ascot
June 7-13 - Night Hunter caught the eye at Leicester
May 31-June 6 - To Be Wild was among the latest horses to take the eye
May 24-30 - Eyecatchers from Timeform including Bernardo O'Reilly
May 17-23 - Check out the week's eyecatchers from Timeform including Bezzas Lad
May 10-16 - Including a two-year-old to note from the Sunday meeting at Ripon