Timeform Eyecatcher: Tuesday

Mark Johnston introduced a son of War Command at Brighton on Tuesday and the juvenile colt made a taking debut in third.

Quite well fancied having been sent off 7/2 for the six-runner maiden, he ran green under Franny Norton but ran on well in the final furlong once the penny had dropped.

He can make use of this experience and pick up a maiden before the season is out, with the soft ground on the south coast looking no inconvenience to him.

His half-brother Striding Edge was a better three-year-old, so he could be one to be interested in next year whether he runs again this season or not.