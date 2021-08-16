Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

With the exception of Mohaather, the Horris Hill hasn't got a great recent record of producing high-class types, but Light Infantry very much has the potential to develop into a top-level performer. He made a deep impression when making a winning debut at Yarmouth last month, overcoming considerable inexperience to beat a next-time-out winner by six and a half lengths, and made another jolt of improvement up in class. Light Infantry was given a patient ride and came into the race in good style in what were testing conditions, produced to lead inside the final furlong but always leaving the impression he was going to win with a bit up his sleeve. He will stay at least a mile next year and rates the type that could have much more to offer.

The two who pulled clear of the remainder in this maiden showed fairly useful form and are a couple to be positive about, but One Evening arguably showed the most promise over a trip which will likely prove short of her optimum. There is plenty of stamina on the dam's side of her pedigree, but she showed plenty of encouragement amongst greenness, showing inexperience and outpaced from three furlongs out but began to keep on well once the penny dropped inside the final furlong. One Evening wasn't given a hard time on debut and she appears to have plenty about her physically, sure to improve for this initial experience, and perhaps significantly so when tackling middle distances next year.

It will be interesting to see if LAATANSA takes up his entry in next week's Tattersalls Horses In Training Sales after another encouraging effort. The son of New Bay was an expensive purchase for Shadwell Estates as a yearling and really impressed with how he travelled through the Home Of Racing Maiden Stakes. He was bordering on keen throughout under Jim Crowley but was last off the bridle and looked the likely winner approaching the final furlong. In the end he couldn't cope with the late thrust of newcomer New London or the rail run of the trailblazing Soul Stopper, but rates a surefire future winner for whatever connections he represents next. He should make up into a nice three-year-old middle-distance handicapper.

John & Thady Gosden had three of the fillies in this 16-runner novice and it was the stable’s pair of newcomers who fought out the finish, both making very promising debuts. Winner Shaara was the outsider of her stable’s trio and did well to overcome a slow start, but there was a lot to like too about the performance of runner-up A CAPPELLA, Robert Havlin’s mount, who was the more fancied at 6/1. Towards the rear for much of the way, A Cappella was still going well over two furlongs out when asked to make her move, bursting through to challenge the leaders entering the final furlong at about the same time as her stablemate came on the scene up the stand rail. The pair of them took over well inside the final furlong, Shaara having a neck to spare at the line, though A Cappella wasn’t subjected to the whip in running her close. A 350,000 guinea foal by Frankel out of a useful French 2-y-o 5f/6f winner, A Cappella looks sure to improve and will be well up to winning a similar event.

