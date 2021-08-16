Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

It will be interesting to see if LAATANSA takes up his entry in next week's Tattersalls Horses In Training Sales after another encouraging effort. The son of New Bay was an expensive purchase for Shadwell Estates as a yearling and really impressed with how he travelled through the Home Of Racing Maiden Stakes. He was bordering on keen throughout under Jim Crowley but was last off the bridle and looked the likely winner approaching the final furlong. In the end he couldn't cope with the late thrust of newcomer New London or the rail run of the trailblazing Soul Stopper, but rates a surefire future winner for whatever connections he represents next. He should make up into a nice three-year-old middle-distance handicapper.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

John & Thady Gosden had three of the fillies in this 16-runner novice and it was the stable’s pair of newcomers who fought out the finish, both making very promising debuts. Winner Shaara was the outsider of her stable’s trio and did well to overcome a slow start, but there was a lot to like too about the performance of runner-up A CAPPELLA, Robert Havlin’s mount, who was the more fancied at 6/1. Towards the rear for much of the way, A Cappella was still going well over two furlongs out when asked to make her move, bursting through to challenge the leaders entering the final furlong at about the same time as her stablemate came on the scene up the stand rail. The pair of them took over well inside the final furlong, Shaara having a neck to spare at the line, though A Cappella wasn’t subjected to the whip in running her close. A 350,000 guinea foal by Frankel out of a useful French 2-y-o 5f/6f winner, A Cappella looks sure to improve and will be well up to winning a similar event.

Timeform Horses To Follow: 2021/22 National Hunt Season Preview

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!