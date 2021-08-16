Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Adam West's Gilbert was under pressure a long way out in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Nursery Handicap at Leicester but he stuck on nicely for a never-nearer fourth.

The ground had dried out to good to soft which went against him, as his previous improvement at Brighton had come on soft conditions, and a return to more testing ground in the next few weeks should be of a benefit to him.

Presumably he will be out again before the turf season ends, given his apparent preference for softer turf, and while he very much looks to have the stamina for a mile at this stage he could well drop back to seven as long as conditions were in his favour.

There's a 0-60 nursery back at Leicester later this month (October 25) which could well appeal to connections if the weather has turned nasty by then.