Stuart Kittow’s sprinter Gherkin had been raised only 2 lb for his win at Kempton earlier in the month and, with the blinkers on again, he looked unlucky not to follow up after meeting trouble in this big field. Buried away in the pack, Kieran Shoemark switched Gherkin wide to begin his run but a gap closed on him as he did so, forcing him to snatch up approaching the final furlong. But once in the clear again, Gherkin closed all the way to the line, finishing strongly down the outer to be beaten just a neck behind the winner Glamorous Force in a bunched finish.

Successful at Brighton in the spring, Gherkin has clearly found his form again now and he’s one to be interested in next time.