Conditions were very testing at Pontefract on Monday but even so Fiftyshadesaresdev found the test provided by the Napoleons Casino Bradford Nursery inadequate.

Making his handicap debut from a mark of 71, Micky Hammond's charge missed the break and was held up. He was off the bridle before most but after turning in really began to find his stride.

At the line his late charge carried him into fourth, beaten around two lengths, by Aleezdancer.

His last two runs have been at this six furlong trip but he stayed every inch of the mile when fourth at Thirsk in August and is of obvious interest next time if heading back up in distance.