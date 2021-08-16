Sporting Life
Check out the latest Timeform horse to add to your My Stable tracker
Timeform Eyecatchers of the Day: Ey Up Its The Boss

By Timeform
16:35 · MON October 25, 2021

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

EY UP ITS THE BOSS

Second, 6f nursery, Redcar, Monday October 25

The first six home in Monday's nursery at Redcar came from stalls four, 18, one, five, six and two so the performance of runner-up EY UP ITS THE BOSS needs marking up quite considerably.

He carried different colour to advertised so the replay is worth a couple of views as he flew out of his high draw and immediately made a beeline for the opposite side of the track.

Tony Coyle's horse made a pretty good fist of it too, sitting just off the leader, Rockprincess, who kept up the gallop and went on to win the race, and boxing on bravely in the final furlong. He was quite well held in the end but that means he shouldn't be going up much in the weights - if at all - and granted normal further improvement really ought to be winning races from his lowly mark.

Most Followed

