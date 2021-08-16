Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Thursday CALL OF THE WILD Second, 2m novices' hurdle, Stratford, Thursday October 28 Alan King's CALL OF THE WILD looks a winner-in-waiting following his second at Stratford on Thursday. JP McManus' horse won a bumper easily at Huntingdon in May and he would've got off the mark over hurdles at the first attempt but for making a mess of the last. Despite that he knuckled down well and was only beaten half a length at the line, so compensation awaits this nicely-bred four-year-old.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Wednesday NOVA LEGEND Fourth, 1m maiden, Nottingham, Wednesday October 27 Saeed bin Suroor's superb October record at Nottingham continued on Wednesday when Island Falcon swooped to beat Barley in the EBF Stallions Golden Horn Maiden Stakes. Fellow Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby won the race last year with subsequent Cazoo Derby winner Adayar, and with five horses under the Boys In Blue ownership in the first nine home today it's a case of take your pick when it comes to the eyecatcher. However, don't watch the blue silks for one viewing and keep your eyes on NOVA LEGEND in the white and red for Hugo Palmer. The 550,000gns Galileo breaks from stall 12 and is pushed along at an early stage, but he stays on well for a close-up fourth and looks one to follow in middle-distance events next year.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Tuesday ON THE PLATFORM Second, 2m4f novices' handicap chase, Bangor, Tuesday October 26 John Groucott does very well with his novice handicap chasers and ON THE PLATFORM shaped with plenty of promise on his debut in the sphere at Bangor. The five-year-old won a novices' handicap hurdle at the track in May off a rating of 88 and he's clearly continued his progression over the bigger obstacles. He was the only one to give chase to impressive winner Representing Bob, now 2-2 over fences for Jamie Snowden, and he's a good reason to think this represents solid form. Without the mistake two from home he might've got even closer, but there looks to be races to be won with him over fences and given his trainer's record with this type of horse that's likely to be sooner rather than later.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday EY UP ITS THE BOSS Second, 6f nursery, Redcar, Monday October 25 The first six home in Monday's nursery at Redcar came from stalls four, 18, one, five, six and two so the performance of runner-up EY UP ITS THE BOSS needs marking up quite considerably. He carried different colour to advertised so the replay is worth a couple of views as he flew out of his high draw and immediately made a beeline for the opposite side of the track. Tony Coyle's horse made a pretty good fist of it too, sitting just off the leader, Rockprincess, who kept up the gallop and went on to win the race, and boxing on bravely in the final furlong. He was quite well held in the end but that means he shouldn't be going up much in the weights - if at all - and granted normal further improvement really ought to be winning races from his lowly mark.