John & Thady Gosden had three of the fillies in this 16-runner novice and it was the stable’s pair of newcomers who fought out the finish, both making very promising debuts. Winner Shaara was the outsider of her stable’s trio and did well to overcome a slow start, but there was a lot to like too about the performance of runner-up A CAPPELLA, Robert Havlin’s mount, who was the more fancied at 6/1.
Towards the rear for much of the way, A Cappella was still going well over two furlongs out when asked to make her move, bursting through to challenge the leaders entering the final furlong at about the same time as her stablemate came on the scene up the stand rail. The pair of them took over well inside the final furlong, Shaara having a neck to spare at the line, though A Cappella wasn’t subjected to the whip in running her close.
A 350,000 guinea foal by Frankel out of a useful French 2-y-o 5f/6f winner, A Cappella looks sure to improve and will be well up to winning a similar event.
Stuart Kittow’s sprinter Gherkin had been raised only 2 lb for his win at Kempton earlier in the month and, with the blinkers on again, he looked unlucky not to follow up after meeting trouble in this big field. Buried away in the pack, Kieran Shoemark switched Gherkin wide to begin his run but a gap closed on him as he did so, forcing him to snatch up approaching the final furlong. But once in the clear again, Gherkin closed all the way to the line, finishing strongly down the outer to be beaten just a neck behind the winner Glamorous Force in a bunched finish.
Successful at Brighton in the spring, Gherkin has clearly found his form again now and he’s one to be interested in next time.