Horses To Follow: Timeform Eyecatchers

The pace was only steady in this handicap and the first two, Distinction and Asmund, were both seen to maximum effect given how the race developed. In fact, four of the first six were to the fore throughout, highlighting just how much of an advantage it was to have a prominent position.

With that in mind, the effort of the third Zoravan is well worth marking up, running a huge race to be beaten just a neck and a short head after being caught further back than ideal. Zoravan raced with only two behind him and was still travelling strongly when the tempo began to lift early in the straight. He made good progress from three out but simply had too much ground to make up on the pair who beat him, finishing strongly to be beaten in a tight finish for the second time in three days.

In any case, Zoravan has now proved beyond doubt that he is back in top form after a spell in the doldrums and a losing run which stretches back to August 2018. He lined up here from a very fair mark judged on the pick of his form (5 lb lower than when recording his last win) and it’s surely only a matter of time before he takes advantage.