Horses To Follow: Timeform Eyecatchers

Typewriter was slowly into stride on her debut in division one of this six-furlong novice, looking clueless in the early stages and needing to be ridden along before halfway. It was clear from a long way out that Typewriter was going to play little part in the finish, but she stayed on powerfully inside the final furlong, ultimately shaping with some promise in fourth.
Typewriter was sent off at just 3/1 on debut so is evidently thought capable of better and trainer Andrew Balding's juveniles often come on significantly for the run, so it would be little surprise were she to prove much sharper with this experience under her belt. She is by high-class miler Gleneagles and out of a mare who stayed a mile and a quarter, so Typewriter is likely to improve when stepping up in trip.
