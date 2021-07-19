Horses To Follow: Timeform Eyecatchers

The second division of Wolverhampton’s seven-furlong handicap went to the well-backed Camerily Joe who showed improved form on his first start for Michael Appleby and was well on top at the finish. Whilst unable to trouble the winner who had won on his only previous start at Wolverhampton, Tommytwohoots ran well to chase him home, he too returning to a track where he had run well in the past.

Tommytwohoots showed the benefit of his most recent start which had come at Catterick earlier in the month. That had followed a five-month break during which he had been gelded. Always prominent at Wolverhampton and travelling well under Jason Hart, he kept on to be beaten a length and a quarter behind the winner.

Tommytwohoots has now slipped to a fair mark and, having now run much his best race this year, his turn to get his head in front for the first time might not be too far away, particularly with John Quinn’s horses running well. His best efforts have come on the all-weather over seven furlongs, having ended last season with a couple more second places in nurseries at Chelmsford and Wolverhampton.