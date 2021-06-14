Timeform eyecatcher: Stowell

The distance of the Queen’s Vase was reduced from two miles to a mile and three quarters back in 2017, so the race doesn’t provide the same test of stamina for three-year-olds that it once did. That change to the complexion of the race was even more pronounced in this year’s renewal, too, with the steady gallop putting the emphasis much more on speed than would often be the case.

The winner Kemari was always perfectly placed on the heels of the two leaders, while the runner-up Wordsworth, who also raced prominently, was doing his best work at the finish after being outpaced briefly on the home turn. However, the horse to take out of the race was arguably the third Stowell, who came from much further back than the pair who beat him.

Stowell was held up last of all by Frankie Dettori in the early stages and those tactics almost certainly put him at a big disadvantage given how the race developed. He still hadn’t been asked for his effort as the field turned into the straight and it was impossible not to be struck by how much ground he made up from there, staying on strongly down the outside to pass the post less than three lengths behind the winner. It’s also worth pointing out that he wasn’t given a hard time late on as it became clear he wasn’t going to challenge for the win.

This was just the third start of his career and his first beyond a mile and a half, so it will be no surprise if Stowell proves capable of taking his form up another notch when things work out more favourably for him. He is very much one to keep on the right side, with the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket’s July Festival – a Group 3 his yard has won four times since 2011 – appealing as a suitable target in the coming weeks.