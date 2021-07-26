Horses To Follow: Timeform Eyecatchers

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Star Shield had disappointed on his two previous outings but, with a visor replacing the cheekpieces, he bounced back to form at Ayr, running up to his best in second.
Star Shield was caught a bit further back than ideal but he travelled well, made decent headway from three furlongs out and then ran on strongly. The front three pulled clear of the remainder and Star Shield deserves credit for splitting a pair of well-treated rivals who raced more prominently.
He had dropped slightly in the weights to only 1 lb above his last winning mark, so is clearly competitively treated, and he can cash in now that he's back in decent nick.
July 19- 25 - Cliffs of Capri one to note for the Golden Mile
July 12- 18 - Riches And Rubies will improve for a longer trip
July 5- 11 - Hurricane Ivor remains a sprinter to be positive about
June 28-July 4 - Maglev one to note moving forward for William Haggas
June 21-27 - Clive Cox's juvenile Codify has more to offer in future
June 14-20 - Naval Crown is a horse to take forward from Royal Ascot
June 7-13 - Night Hunter caught the eye at Leicester
May 31-June 6 - To Be Wild was among the latest horses to take the eye
May 24-30 - Eyecatchers from Timeform including Bernardo O'Reilly
May 17-23 - Check out the week's eyecatchers from Timeform including Bezzas Lad
May 10-16 - Including a two-year-old to note from the Sunday meeting at Ripon