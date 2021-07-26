Sporting Life
Check out the latest Timeform horse to add to your My Stable tracker
Check out the latest Timeform horse to add to your My Stable tracker

Horses To Follow: Timeform Eyecatchers

By Timeform
21:51 · MON July 26, 2021

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform eyecatcher: Monday

Star Shield

Second, 7f handicap, Ayr, Monday 26 July

Watch a full replay for this race - and it's FREE

Star Shield had disappointed on his two previous outings but, with a visor replacing the cheekpieces, he bounced back to form at Ayr, running up to his best in second.

Star Shield was caught a bit further back than ideal but he travelled well, made decent headway from three furlongs out and then ran on strongly. The front three pulled clear of the remainder and Star Shield deserves credit for splitting a pair of well-treated rivals who raced more prominently.

He had dropped slightly in the weights to only 1 lb above his last winning mark, so is clearly competitively treated, and he can cash in now that he's back in decent nick.

