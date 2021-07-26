Horses To Follow: Timeform Eyecatchers

Star Shield had disappointed on his two previous outings but, with a visor replacing the cheekpieces, he bounced back to form at Ayr, running up to his best in second.

Star Shield was caught a bit further back than ideal but he travelled well, made decent headway from three furlongs out and then ran on strongly. The front three pulled clear of the remainder and Star Shield deserves credit for splitting a pair of well-treated rivals who raced more prominently.

He had dropped slightly in the weights to only 1 lb above his last winning mark, so is clearly competitively treated, and he can cash in now that he's back in decent nick.