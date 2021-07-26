Horses To Follow: Timeform Eyecatchers

Last year’s Lennox Stakes winner was only fourth in defence of his title but wasn’t beaten very far at all in the end and there was a lot to like about what was the first start of his European campaign this year. All the more so given that Space Blues has done most of his racing under less testing conditions, and that the race wasn’t run to suit hold-up tactics.

Space Blues was last of all in the eight-runner field for much of the way before he was angled out at around the two-furlong marker to begin his run. From there, he kept on well down the outside without being subjected to too hard a race by William Buick but was only beaten a neck, a head and a neck at the line as Kinross came out of the pack to get the better of Space Blues’ stablemate Creative Force and the long-timer leader Happy Power.

Space Blues developed into a high-class performer last season when the Lennox was the third leg of a four-timer which he completed with a Group 1 success in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville. He was then absent until returning in February to win a very valuable contest in Saudi Arabia but then turned in a rare flat effort in the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan.

Given plenty of time since then, the Lennox was a pleasing return for Space Blues who holds entries in all the big seven-furlong contests in the coming months and it would be no surprise to see him getting his head in front again in one of them with that run under his belt, the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury a possibility.