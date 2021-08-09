Horses To Follow: Timeform Eyecatchers

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Selby’s Pride was a huge price for this novice event after failing to make an impact in two previous starts, but she left those efforts well behind here to finish a good second, leaving the impression she probably would have won but for the troubled run she had in the final two furlongs. She was away alertly and travelled strongly in a prominent position against the far-side rail. She was shaken up briefly at around halfway but then found herself short of room, needing to be switched off heels in search of a clear run. Her troubles didn’t end there, either, as she was badly squeezed out between runners over a furlong out to the extent that she lost her footing and had to be gathered up again by jockey Barry McHugh. Selby’s Pride forfeited at least a couple of lengths as a result of this interference, doing so a time when the winner Ana Gold, who came from much further back, was starting to build up a head of steam against the far-side rail. Selby’s Pride, who by now found herself nearer the middle of the track, also finished strongly once back on an even keel, but the damage had already been done. She made up several places in the final 100 yards but still passed the post a neck behind Ana Gold. The bare form of this novice event is nothing special, but Selby’s Pride certainly showed enough to suggest she is up to winning a similar contest when things pan out more favourably for her. She will also have the option of nurseries and looks one to be interested in for the Tony Coyle yard.

Ballet Shoes was a convincing winner of the opening five-furlong maiden at Beverley, impressing with the late surge she produced to get up close home, and most of the focus will understandably be on her performance. It's also worth being positive about the fourth-placed Mereside Angel, though, as he continued his theme of run-by-run improvement and is now eligible for handicaps. Mereside Angel went with zest and was still going nicely when short of room inside the final couple of furlongs. He took time to get rolling when the gap appeared, still showing signs of inexperience, but kept on nicely close home and finished with running left. He should come on for the experience and is likely to be handed a lowly opening mark, so he is one to watch out for in handicaps.

This looked a trappy nursery beforehand but, in the event, it proved anything but as the unexposed winner dispatched his seven rivals with consummate ease. The horse in question was Aristobulus, who was strong in the betting and duly wasted no time getting back on track returned to six furlongs, making a mockery of an opening BHA mark of 71. Waited with in the early stages, he travelled fluently and quickly assumed control after being produced to lead entering the final furlong. It was only in the final 50 yards that he truly put his stamp on the race, though, powering clear to land the spoils by three and three quarter lengths with plenty in hand. Aristobulus was disappointing when tackling seven furlongs on his previous start at Redcar, but his strength at the finish this time suggests he should stay at least at that far, giving him more options in the coming weeks. He is sure to go up plenty for this but remains with potential, appealing as very much one to keep on the right side for the James Ferguson yard which continues to go from strength to strength.