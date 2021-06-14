Sporting Life
Check out the latest Timeform horse to add to your My Stable tracker

Timeform eyecatcher: Rouge Et Noir

By Timeform
17:18 · MON June 14, 2021

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform eyecatcher: Monday

Rouge Et Noir

Third, 7f novice, Lingfield, Monday 14 June

Watch a full replay for this race - and it's FREE

This looked a wide-open novice beforehand with plenty of nice types on paper making their debut, and both the winner and the third made promising starts to their careers.

Rouge Et Noir’s inexperience was evident as she was slowly away from the stalls, but she travelled well enough in midfield once rushed up, and she looks a sure-fire improver next time. She wasn’t asked for an effort until entering the straight, but reacted well to her jockey’s urgings and stayed on in eyecatching fashion towards the finish.

There is stamina in her pedigree – she is a half-sister to mile-and-a-quarter winner Liberated Lad, and is out of an unraced half-sister to very smart Ocovango – and she left the impression that she will be suited by at least a mile. Rouge Et Noir shouldn’t be long in winning judged by her performance in a race which may be worth keeping an eye on.

