Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Laurens Dream had shaped well when placed on her first two starts in handicaps and she confirmed that promise to get off the mark at Newcastle.

Laurens Dream was slowly into stride and was held up in a steadily-run race which would have placed her at a disadvantage, but she quickened up well to lead close home and win by a head.

She was value for more than that margin given the pace bias she had to overcome and she's going the right way.