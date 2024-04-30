Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Third, 6f fillies' maiden, Naas, Monday 29 April
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
There were plenty of well-bred sorts from top yards represented in the six-furlong fillies' maiden at Naas on Monday and it was won in a good time, reinforcing the view that this could be form to follow.
Cold Hearted was unable to get into a challenging position but she shaped with plenty of encouragement, doing some good late work to grab third close home.
This well-bred filly, who is out of a sister to Group 1 winner Warm Heart, is entitled to progress with this experience under her belt and there will be easier opportunities for her to get off the mark.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org