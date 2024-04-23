Sporting Life
Horse in Focus Eyecatcher

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

By Timeform
11:06 · TUE April 23, 2024

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

COIN POWER

Fifth, 6f handicap, Pontefract, Monday 22 April

Tim Easterby’s Coin Power had been gelded since finishing in mid-division in three maidens last summer and, wearing a tongue tie for the first time, shaped much better than the bare result on his reappearance/handicap debut.

Seemingly going as well as anything before leading briefly under two furlongs out, he paid the price in the end for having got involved some way out in a soundly-run affair and weakened into fifth in the final furlong behind Blufferonthebus.

Out of a mare who was Group 3-placed at two, Coin Power is better than he showed here and one for the notebook.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

