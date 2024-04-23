Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Tim Easterby’s Coin Power had been gelded since finishing in mid-division in three maidens last summer and, wearing a tongue tie for the first time, shaped much better than the bare result on his reappearance/handicap debut.

Seemingly going as well as anything before leading briefly under two furlongs out, he paid the price in the end for having got involved some way out in a soundly-run affair and weakened into fifth in the final furlong behind Blufferonthebus.

Out of a mare who was Group 3-placed at two, Coin Power is better than he showed here and one for the notebook.