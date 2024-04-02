Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Fourth, 2m4f handicap chase, Plumpton, Monday 1 April
A tall, imposing gelding, I’d Like To Know went into Monday’s race as the 6/4 favourite on the back of an authoritative Newbury win exactly a month earlier.
On the face of it, I’d Like To Know was disappointing at Plumpton, but he shaped as if still in good form when a 12 and three-quarter-length fourth to C&D specialist Scarface, going with enthusiasm throughout.
I’d Like To Know should remain competitive off this sort of mark back over shorter, his style of racing in this sphere suggesting he'll prove ideally suited at around two miles for now even though he had winning hurdles form over two and a half miles.
