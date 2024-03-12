Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

MEETINGOFTHEWATERS Third, 3m1f handicap chase, Cheltenham, Tuesday 12 March

Meetingofthewaters’ BHA mark of 147 in the Ultima asked more of him but that didn’t prevent him from being among those prominent in the betting or from running a fine race on just his fifth completed start over fences. Jumping and travelling well throughout, he made headway four out before producing his effort after the second last and then kept on to finish just under six lengths third to another novice Chianti Classico. This underlined Meetingofthewaters’ stamina over the longest trip he’s yet tackled and in unusually testing conditions which resulted in the majority of the field being pulled up. Last year’s Ultima was won by subsequent Grand National winner Corach Rambler and Meetingofthewaters holds an Aintree entry himself, worth remembering that another seven-year-old novice Noble Yeats won the Grand National two years ago having shaped less well than Meetingofthewaters in this the time before. Further progress is hardly out of the question given he’s still in his first season with the peerless Willie Mullins.

TOUT SUR MOI Third, 2m maiden hurdle, Taunton, Monday 11 March

Tout Sur Moi was backed at long odds for this third start over hurdles for Jane Williams and left the impression that he’ll be one to be very interested in when switched to handicaps which he’s now qualified for. Racing in touch, he was outpaced at the end of the back straight before keeping on well in the latter stages to take third close home, around nine lengths behind the long-priced winner Just One Surf. Tout Sur Moi, who has been tongue tied for all his runs over hurdles, has done all his racing so far at around two miles but will stay further. He’d shown some ability in bumpers and is one to look out for next time following his most encouraging run yet over hurdles.