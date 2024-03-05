Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Runner-up, 2m mares’ bumper, Leopardstown, Monday 4 March
Conditions had become extreme by the time the bumper was run at the end of Leopardstown’s card but Neon Diamond, making her debut for Gordon Elliott after finishing second in her both her points, handled them better than most and shaped encouragingly on her Rules debut.
Sent off third choice in the betting at 4/1, Neon Diamond raced prominently before leading under pressure early in the straight and was then headed a furlong out by the Willie Mullins-trained favourite Magic McColgan who went on to win by a length and a half with Neon Diamond finishing clear of the remainder.
A daughter of Westerner who cost connections £80,000 last year, Neon Diamond wouldn’t want turning out again quickly but she is up to winning a similar event.
