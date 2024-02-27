Sporting Life
Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

By Timeform
10:23 · WED February 28, 2024

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Tuesday

BROTHER DAVE

Runner-up, 7f handicap, Southwell, Tuesday 28 February

Ruth Carr’s Brother Dave is only a modest maiden running in handicaps from basement marks but he’s undoubtedly in good form and, having run his best race previously when second at Newcastle last week, beaten half a length, went closer still to getting off the mark here when shaping like the best horse from 1 lb out of the handicap.

In rear after a slow start, Brother Dave made rapid headway under two furlongs out and lost out only by only a nose to Spartan Fighter after challenging in the final furlong. He could do with brushing up his starts, having come from further back than ideal here, but he’s one to bear in mind for a modest contest.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

BOTH BARRELS

Runner-up, 2m4f handicap hurdle, Ayr, Monday 27 February

Recent wide-margin Carlisle winner Eire Street was thrown in under a penalty and duly followed up in easy fashion at short odds but Donald Whillans’ runner-up Both Barrels won’t always come up against such a thriving rival and looks one to be interested in at this level.

As well as maintaining his record of finishing in the frame in all his starts, Both Barrels continued his progress over hurdles in what was his first outing in a handicap after finishing third when gambled on for a novice at Newcastle in December. In spite of a sloppy round of jumping, Both Barrels did well to see off the rest of his rivals, keeping on after another untidy jump at the last to finish just under five lengths behind the winner.

Both Barrels will need to jump better than he did here but he’s still unexposed and has the ability to win an ordinary handicap.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

