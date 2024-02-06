Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Runner-up, 2m1f bumper, Carlisle, Monday 5 February
Plantaroma is a four-year-old filly so was in receipt of plenty of weight from her rivals on her debut in a Carlisle bumper but she shaped well all the same, finding only one too strong.
Plantaroma is by Prix Ganay winner Planteur out of a nine-furlong winner in France so it's perhaps unsurprising that she was able to travel smoothly. However, it was encouraging how well she saw out the trip, pulling well clear of the remainder without being able to go with the winner.
This has to go down as a promising debut and she showed enough to suggest she's up to winning a similar event.
