Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Won, 1m4f handicap, Kempton, Monday 22 January
Amiwithani has a smart pedigree - she is closely related to very smart GM Hopkins - and she showed much improved form to make a winning handicap debut.
She had caught the eye over seven furlongs at Southwell earlier in the month and, as expected, she relished the step up to a significanty longer trip, justifying strong support in the style of a horse a fair way ahead of her mark.
Admittedly, it wasn't the strongest race, but she went with plenty of enthusiasm, and displayed a better turn of foot than her two rivals, quickening up well to lead inside the final furlong and having plenty in hand at the line.
It is worth remembering that she cost €200,000 as a yearling, is open to further improvement, and is just the type who could rack up a sequence in the coming weeks.
