Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

French recruit Tutti Quanti was unable to justify favouritism on his first start for Paul Nicholls but he shaped with plenty of promise behind another good prospect and should prove difficult to beat in a similar event.

Tutti Quanti, making his first start since finishing runner-up in a hurdle for Francois Nicolle in August, took a strong hold, went prominent soon after three out, quickened to lead before the next but was headed on the flat and, despite rallying, went down by half a length.

He found only a French bumper winner from the family of Champion Hurdle winner Epatante too strong and this should go down as an encouraging start for his new yard. He is likely to improve, especially if he settles better.