Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Wednesday MISS MONTE CARLO Runner-up, 1m novice, Kempton, Wednesday 3 January

Miss Monte Carlo boasts a useful pedigree - her dam won at listed level - and she made a promising start to her career when only narrowly denied at Kempton on Wednesday. Miss Monte Carlo showed her inexperience early on, running green off the pace, but she made rapid headway inside the final couple of furlongs and weaved her way through to lead a furlong out. She was headed on the line but showed enough to suggest she'll be of plenty of interest in a similar event next time, especially if she improves as expected.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Tuesday GUSTAV GRAVES Third, 5f handicap, Wolverhampton, Tuesday 2 January

Derek Shaw’s sprinter Gustav Graves ended 2023 with some good efforts over Wolverhampton’s five furlongs and began the new year over the same course and distance, again shaping as though still at the top of his game. On a 7 lb higher mark after his win there just after Christmas under Joanna Mason, unlike on that occasion when he enjoyed a perfect trip around the inside, this time he did well in the circumstances to finish third from a long way back under the same rider. Patiently ridden and still with plenty to do a furlong out, Gustav Graves then put in his best work at the finish, the pair who beat him, Reigning Profit and Rodborough having been prominent throughout. Also narrowly beaten three times over the same course and distance in the latter months of 2023, Gustav Graves should continue to give a good account.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday ED KEEPER Third, 3m handicap hurdle, Cheltenham, Monday 1 January

Ed Keeper was sent off favourite for this useful handicap which had a number of other unexposed/progressive sorts in the line-up and he shaped very well in finishing third whilst giving the impression he was probably unlucky not to win. Impressing with the way he travelled through the race, Ed Keeper loomed up three out before edging ahead approaching the final hurdle but made a costly mistake there which handed the advantage to eventual winner Butch. Still green when shaken up, Ed Keeper nonetheless kept on late to finish a length and a half behind the neck runner-up My Bobby Dazzler. Ed Keeper looks sure to go on improving for Sam Thomas as he still looked ahead of his mark despite a 9 lb rise for winning a similar contest in good style at Newbury a month earlier.