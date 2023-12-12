Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Runner-up, 2m novice handicap hurdle, Lingfield, Monday 11 December
There was clear depth to this novice handicap hurdle and the first four are all interesting young handicappers, not least the winner, Tintintin, who stepped up on his reappearance with a comfortable success.
Runner-up Artistic Endeavour will also remain of plenty of interest having shaped well again kept to two miles. Settled in touch in the early stages, he was outpaced soon after three out and still had around six lengths to make up on the leaders at the last, but there was plenty to like about the way he then rallied on the run-in to pass the post just a length and a quarter behind the winner.
Artistic Endeavour finished with running left, clearly finding this a barely adequate test. He is likely to have more to offer as his stamina is drawn out further and will be something to bet on if lining up in a similar event at around two and a half miles in the coming weeks.
