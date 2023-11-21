Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Perseus Way was unable to justify favouritism at Kempton on Monday but he shaped well in a close-up third, looking a bit unlucky not to win after losing his pitch through no fault of his own in a modestly-run race.

Perseus Way chased the leaders but was shuffled back soon after halfway, leaving him with plenty in front as they turned into the home straight. He made good headway up the inner two furlongs out, though, and even led briefly inside the final furlong but was edged out by a couple of heads.

A truly run race will suit Perseus Way better and he remains unexposed as a stayer on the Flat - this was his first start over two miles on the Flat but he showed useful form over jumps last season.