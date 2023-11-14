Sporting Life
Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

By Timeform
11:24 · TUE November 14, 2023

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

SAILED AWAY

Runner-up, 2m handicap hurdle, Fakenham, Monday 13 November

This may not have been the strongest handicap hurdle but Sailed Away shaped particularly well and he looks a horse to follow in the coming weeks and months.

He showed ability on his debut in a bumper for this yard in September last year but he didn't tear up any trees in three starts over hurdles for Alexandra Dunn afterwards.

However, he was strong in the betting back with this yard making his handicap debut, just unable to cope with one that benefited from playing their hand far later. Sailed Away went with plenty of zest, though, leaving the impression he is on a good mark, and he looks a banker for a similar event, particularly if he brushes up his jumping.

