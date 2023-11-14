Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Runner-up, 2m handicap hurdle, Fakenham, Monday 13 November
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
This may not have been the strongest handicap hurdle but Sailed Away shaped particularly well and he looks a horse to follow in the coming weeks and months.
He showed ability on his debut in a bumper for this yard in September last year but he didn't tear up any trees in three starts over hurdles for Alexandra Dunn afterwards.
However, he was strong in the betting back with this yard making his handicap debut, just unable to cope with one that benefited from playing their hand far later. Sailed Away went with plenty of zest, though, leaving the impression he is on a good mark, and he looks a banker for a similar event, particularly if he brushes up his jumping.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.