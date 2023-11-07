Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

On the sidelines since finishing fourth in a maiden at Doncaster over a year ago, Throubi very much caught the eye here on her belated reappearance and is one to note with the run under her belt.

Held up in the early stages, she travelled well and made steady headway from two furlongs out under considerate handling, ultimately passing the post five and a half lengths behind the winner (finished with running left).

Trained by James Fanshawe, Throubi leaves the impression her first three runs have only scratched the surface of her potential – a view supported by her pedigree (by Teofilo and out of a useful performer) – and she should be placed to win races before too long, especially with handicaps now an option.