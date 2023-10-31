Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Surrey Quest ran out a six-and-a-half-length winner of this novice handicap chase, though that doesn't tell the whole story as he was helped no end by the placed pair engaging each other a good way out.

Runner-up Storminhome was arguably the horse to take out of the race under the circumstances, shaping well sent straight to chasing (winning pointer) for his handicap debut. He went like the best horse at the weights until his head-to-head with Harjo finally took its toll, getting very tired entering the final furlong and being headed soon after.

A fairly useful novice hurdler last season, Storminhome is likely to do even better over fences on this evidence and he's one to note for something similar with improvement to come.