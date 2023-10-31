Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Runner-up, 3m novice handicap chase, Huntingdon, Monday 30 October
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Surrey Quest ran out a six-and-a-half-length winner of this novice handicap chase, though that doesn't tell the whole story as he was helped no end by the placed pair engaging each other a good way out.
Runner-up Storminhome was arguably the horse to take out of the race under the circumstances, shaping well sent straight to chasing (winning pointer) for his handicap debut. He went like the best horse at the weights until his head-to-head with Harjo finally took its toll, getting very tired entering the final furlong and being headed soon after.
A fairly useful novice hurdler last season, Storminhome is likely to do even better over fences on this evidence and he's one to note for something similar with improvement to come.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.