Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Thursday CHOCCABLOC Runner-up, 2m novices' hurdle, Thursday, 26 October

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

This is a novice hurdle to keep an eye on, several of the runners shaping with heaps of promise, notably the first two home, who both looked good prospects. Choccabloc was fairly useful in bumpers and looked fantastic beforehand, but was unlucky to bump into another hurdling debutant who had some good form on the Flat in France, sent for home after jumping the third-last and was only just edged out in the last 50 yards - he traded 1.5 in-running on Betfair. The pair pulled miles clear of the remainder and this trip will be a bare minimum for Choccabloc. He looks a banker for a similar event next time and will come into his own once tackling further than two miles.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Wednesday TEMPLE CITY Third, 1m novice, Newmarket, Wednesday 25 October

This novice has some notable names on the roll of honour in recent years, including Cracksman, Knight To Behold, Hurricane Lane and, last year, the Lingfield Derby Trial winner Military Order. There was plenty to like about this year's field as a bunch and the winner, Feigning Madness, ran to a high level for a novice under a penalty, with plenty of promise from the debutants in behind him. Temple City certainly made an encouraging start to his career in finishing third, passing the post only three lengths behind the winner. He shaped like the run would bring him on in terms of both experience and fitness, hitting the front entering the final two furlongs but unable to sustain his effort, also showing signs of greenness when hanging left in the closing stages. By Kingman and out of the Lancashire Oaks winner Emirates Queen – already the dam of talented performers such as Outbox and Royal Champion – Temple City has a smart pedigree to live up to and is no forlorn hope to scale those heights if this promising introduction is anything to go by, very much the type to progress and win races.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Tuesday STAY SMART Third, 5f handicap, Wolverhampton, Tuesday 24 October

Stay Smart shaped with encouragement behind two last-time-out winners on his first start since joining Mark Loughnane and is one to watch out for from his current mark. Stay Smart, who had been given a breathing operation since last seen four months ago, travelled well in mid-division and kept on nicely in the straight to be beaten only a head and a length and a quarter despite not getting the clearest of runs. Stay Smart was running off a mark only 2 lb higher than the one he defied at Ayr in June four starts ago, while he competed off much higher marks in the last couple of seasons.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday JEANNE D'ARC Runner-up, 7f fillies' maiden, Wolverhampton, Monday 23 October

Jeanne d'Arc had to settle for second on debut but she showed plenty of ability and it shouldn't be long before she gets off the mark. Jeanne d'Arc, who raced towards the rear of mid-division, wasn't ideally placed in a race run at just a steady gallop, but she made good headway in the straight and was only denied half a length by a rival with the benefit of experience who was able to dictate the tempo. Jeanne d'Arc is in excellent hands with the Gosdens and boasts a good pedigree being a half-sister to useful winners Agrotera and King of Time, so is one to be positive about.