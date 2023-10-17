Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Sporting Life
By Timeform
12:06 · TUE October 17, 2023

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

WESTERN STARS

Sixth, 1¼m handicap, Windsor, Monday 16 October

Western Stars was beaten in his hat-trick bid at Windsor on Monday but shaped as if still in good form when finishing sixth in a competitive mile-and-a-quarter handicap, looking unlucky not to finish closer as he met trouble in running before staying on well.

The patiently ridden Western Stars was short of room around three furlongs out and also hampered a couple of furlongs from home. It then took him a bit of time to get organised but he came home strongly once finding his stride and finished with running left.

He was arriving on the back of wins at Haydock and Windsor, including over 11 and a half furlongs, and he will remain of interest, particularly back over further.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

