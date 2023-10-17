Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Western Stars was beaten in his hat-trick bid at Windsor on Monday but shaped as if still in good form when finishing sixth in a competitive mile-and-a-quarter handicap, looking unlucky not to finish closer as he met trouble in running before staying on well.

The patiently ridden Western Stars was short of room around three furlongs out and also hampered a couple of furlongs from home. It then took him a bit of time to get organised but he came home strongly once finding his stride and finished with running left.

He was arriving on the back of wins at Haydock and Windsor, including over 11 and a half furlongs, and he will remain of interest, particularly back over further.