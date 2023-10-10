Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Plenty met trouble in what became quite a messy race in the straight, but the form among the principals still looks solid enough, the front five all with good recent form to their names.

The one who endured the worst passage was the eventual seventh, Casilli, who very much caught the eye and did well under the circumstances to be beaten only five lengths. Held up in the early stages, she had to weave her way through entering the closing stages and then had no room at all in the final 100 yards, still appearing full of running at the line.

Casilli is as low in the weights as she's been since 2021, lining up here from a BHA mark of 71 having won off 78 in July last year. She looks to be building up to something and is one to bear in mind next time.