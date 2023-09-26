Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Won, 7f handicap, Leicester, Monday 25 September
A low-grade handicap, but it was run at a sound pace, and was won by an upwardly-mobile three-year-old in Ceilidh who needs to be kept on the right side.
He had won his previous start at Ffos Las with plenty in hand and had no trouble following up, settled in mid-division before starting to make headway two furlongs from home and easily moving clear in the closing stages (eased near the finish).
Ceilidh is going the right way now and will escape a penalty for this win if connections find a suitable opportunity over the next week or so due to it being an apprentices' handicap. He isn't long with this yard, either, and should have even more to offer.
