Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

By Timeform
17:13 · TUE September 19, 2023

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

SILVRETTA

Runner-up, 6f minor event, Kempton, Monday 18 September

Silvretta presumably hasn't been the easiest to train, but her second-place finish to subsequent two-time pattern winner Sumo Sam at Newmarket last season reads well, and she shaped well on her return from a year off.

This probably wasn't the deepest race of its type but the winner defied a penalty in style and Silvretta seems sure to come on for the run provided she stands training.

She was ridden prominently dropped to six furlongs, travelling well but tapped for a bit of toe when the pace quickened early in the straight, but she stayed on well to the line and is sure to be up to winning races. A step back up in trip won't be a problem and she will now be qualified for handicaps, so is one to look out for next time.

