Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Silvretta presumably hasn't been the easiest to train, but her second-place finish to subsequent two-time pattern winner Sumo Sam at Newmarket last season reads well, and she shaped well on her return from a year off.

This probably wasn't the deepest race of its type but the winner defied a penalty in style and Silvretta seems sure to come on for the run provided she stands training.

She was ridden prominently dropped to six furlongs, travelling well but tapped for a bit of toe when the pace quickened early in the straight, but she stayed on well to the line and is sure to be up to winning races. A step back up in trip won't be a problem and she will now be qualified for handicaps, so is one to look out for next time.