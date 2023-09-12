Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Runner-up, 2m6½f handicap chase, Galway, Monday 11 September
Iridescent was unable to make it three from three over fences at Galway but he showed enough to suggest that he remains one to be interested in off his current mark.
Iridescent jumped on at the second-last and was a couple of lengths clear turning for home but he was unable to fend off a rejuvenated rival who rewarded good support to score by a cosy length and a quarter.
That is a solid-looking piece of handicap form - the third also looked ahead of his mark - and even though Iridescent has come to chasing late in life as a nine-year-old, he could still do better in this sphere after only three starts.
