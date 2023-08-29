Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Kathab was unable to complete the hat-trick at Ripon but he shaped well in third, faring best of those to come from the rear in a modestly-run race.

Kathab ran at least as well as he had when successful at Haydock on his previous start, despite being further back than ideal and failing to keep straight on the undulating track, hanging to his right when making headway over a furlong out.

He was beaten only three-quarters of a length and half a length in third, leaving the impression that he's still on a good mark that he can capitalise on when things develop more favourably.