Horse in Focus Eyecatcher

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

By Timeform
09:34 · TUE August 29, 2023

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

Kathab

Third, 1m handicap, Ripon, Monday 28 August

Kathab was unable to complete the hat-trick at Ripon but he shaped well in third, faring best of those to come from the rear in a modestly-run race.

Kathab ran at least as well as he had when successful at Haydock on his previous start, despite being further back than ideal and failing to keep straight on the undulating track, hanging to his right when making headway over a furlong out.

He was beaten only three-quarters of a length and half a length in third, leaving the impression that he's still on a good mark that he can capitalise on when things develop more favourably.

