Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Third, 2m½f handicap hurdle, Bangor, Monday 21 August
Minella Plus is falling in the weights and he showed clear signs that he might be about to capitalise when third at Bangor on Monday.
Minella Plus raced prominently but was shuffled back on the home turn, losing all momentum just as his stablemate was making her winning move.
He plugged on into third, looking unlucky not to finish a bit closer, and is one to keep an eye on from a potentially lenient mark over hurdles - he was running off 19 lb lower than the mark he defied over fences at Ludlow last October.
