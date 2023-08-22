Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Minella Plus is falling in the weights and he showed clear signs that he might be about to capitalise when third at Bangor on Monday.

Minella Plus raced prominently but was shuffled back on the home turn, losing all momentum just as his stablemate was making her winning move.

He plugged on into third, looking unlucky not to finish a bit closer, and is one to keep an eye on from a potentially lenient mark over hurdles - he was running off 19 lb lower than the mark he defied over fences at Ludlow last October.