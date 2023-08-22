Sporting Life
Horse in Focus Eyecatcher

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

By Timeform
10:06 · TUE August 22, 2023

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

MINELLA PLUS

Third, 2m½f handicap hurdle, Bangor, Monday 21 August

Minella Plus is falling in the weights and he showed clear signs that he might be about to capitalise when third at Bangor on Monday.

Minella Plus raced prominently but was shuffled back on the home turn, losing all momentum just as his stablemate was making her winning move.

He plugged on into third, looking unlucky not to finish a bit closer, and is one to keep an eye on from a potentially lenient mark over hurdles - he was running off 19 lb lower than the mark he defied over fences at Ludlow last October.

